Equity market to remain under pressure on macroeconomic concerns

The capital market fell 3.5 percent in the outgoing week, 12 percent in the fourth quarter of this fiscal and overall 19 percent from July 2018 to June 2019 amid growing political volatility and macroeconomic uncertainties.

The stock market remained under selling pressure during the outgoing week because of the number of negative developments such as increase in gas price, talks that cement dealers would go on strike, lower growth forecast by an international rating agency, and expectation of higher inflation rate. Fitch solutions in its latest report revised its stance on Pakistan’s GDP forecast for the year FY19/20 to 3.2 percent/2.7 percent.

During the last trading session, the index managed to close positive primarily due to rupee appreciation of 2.4 percent. The benchmark KSE-100 shares index closed at 33,902 points, declining by 1,223 points or 3.5 percent, whereas volumes were around 147 million shares on average compared with 127 million shares.

Topline Securities CEO Mohammad Sohail said the Pakistan stocks witnessed a major decline of 23 percent in dollar terms during Q4FY19 amidst macro-economic uncertainties, whereas during January to June 2019 it went down 21 percent in dollar terms. “During the outgoing fiscal year, the benchmark index fell by 19 percent or 39 percent in dollar terms for the second consecutive year. The said decline takes the last two fiscal year losses to 27 percent or 52 percent in dollars.”

Market capitalisation has fallen drastically by 53 percent in the last two fiscal years from $91 billion to $43 billion in FY19 primarily on the back of worsening economic conditions and significant rupee devaluation, he added.

Dollar strengthened significantly by 14 percent in the last quarter against local currency, taking total FY19 gains to 32 percent. During the last two years, the greenback gained approximately 53 percent against rupee, respectively.

This took toll on several sectors, and even during the last week of the fiscal year it eroded the share values of automobile assemblers by 1.87 percent.

Pak Suzuki was the biggest loser at 19 percent during the past week in light of shrinking margins and limited pricing power to fully pass on the mounting cost. Honda Car stood next in line with 12 percent decline despite a large increase in car prices up to 425,000/unit.

Habib Metro-Financial Service analyst said, “As the economic woes continue unabated, including the depreciating rupee, rising inflation and interest rates, we expect the equity market to remain under pressure.” However, the IMF’s executive board meeting scheduled on July 3, 2019, where the final decision on assistance package would be taken, might provide a slight thrust to the sentiments. In the meantime, “we suggest investors wait and watch while cherry picking the blue chips,” the analyst added.

An analyst from Arif Habib said the market might rebound next week, as formal approval by the IMF of the bailout package for Pakistan provides some relief to investors.