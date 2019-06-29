Boys outshine girls in Bannu SSC exam results

BANNU: The students of the Akram Khan Durrani School and College clinched the top three positions in the Secondary School Certificate examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bannu.

According to the results, Adil Hameed son of Hameedullah Jan got first position by bagging 1054 marks, followed by Roman Khan son of Hazrat Ali with 1047 marks. Mohammad Afnan son of Farman Khan secured the third position by obtaining 1046 marks.

In Arts Group, Safia Naureen daughter of Nawab Ali Khan of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Ghuariwala clinched first position by getting 889 marks, followed by Malaika Musharraf daughter of Musharraf Khan of the same school with 885 marks.

Saman Fatima daughter of Hafeezullah of the Government Girls School Darra Pezu in Lakki Marwat got the third position. She obtained 879 marks.