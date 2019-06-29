close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
Police ordered to arrest killers of ANP leader

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the police authorities to arrest the killers of Awami National Party (ANP) leader, who was gunned down in the provincial capital.

According to a handout, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow over the death of ANP local leader Sartaj Khan and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

