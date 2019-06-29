close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Two killed in accident

Peshawar

KALAYA: Two women were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident at Kahi Kacha Pakka in Hangu district on Saturday, family head said. Ghafoor Rehman told the police at the Hangu hospital that he along with his family was on way back home when the car collided with a roadside tree near Kahi Kacha Pakka. His wife, Bakhtawar Bibi, daughter Wazira Bibi died on the spot while Ghafoor, his sister and Naseeb Khan, driver of the taxi car sustained injuries. The police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu.

