Sun Jun 30, 2019
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Teenager’s killer held in Lakki Marwat

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: The police Saturday arrested an accused involved in killing of a teenager at Zangikhel village a few days back, the police said.

They said that acting on a tip-off a heavy police party led by District Police Officer Abdul Hai raided a hideout at a deserted area between Zangikhel and Mandrakhel villages. Seeing the police party the accused, Attaullah, opened fire on the police which was returned by the latter. The police arrested the accused and seized his Kalashnikov and pistol used in the crime.

It may be added here that the accused, Attaullah, allegedly shot dead a 15-year-old Aziz Khan, resident of Charsadda, who came to see his sister married at Zangikhel village. The accused asked for a friendship but the slain teenager refused, at which he killed him.

