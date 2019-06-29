Man killed over land dispute in South Waziristan

WANA: One person was killed and three others were injured in an exchange of fire over a land dispute in Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said that Sperkai tribe had been at loggerhead with Khojalkhel tribe over a land dispute since long. The elders of both the tribes exchanged harsh words and traded gunfire. As a result, Muhammad Ali was killed on the spot while three others, whose identity could not be established, sustained injuries. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan tribal district, Nauman Afzal Afridi, said that a jirga of the Ahmedzai Wazir tribe had been formed to broker ceasefire between the infighting tribes. According to reports, the exchange of fire between both the tribes was continuing till filing of this report.