Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Man drowns in Khanpur dam

Peshawar

HARIPUR: A man drowned in Khanpur dam on Saturday, the police and eyewitnesses said.

Some picnickers were swimming in the area beneath spillway of the dam to beat the heat when one of them drowned. Local divers recovered the body after an effort of 30 minutes and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital later on.

