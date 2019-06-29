Man drowns in Khanpur dam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A man drowned in Khanpur dam on Saturday, the police and eyewitnesses said.
Some picnickers were swimming in the area beneath spillway of the dam to beat the heat when one of them drowned. Local divers recovered the body after an effort of 30 minutes and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital later on.
