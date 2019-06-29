close
Two commit suicide

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

HARIPUR: Two people committed suicide over unknown reasons in different parts of Haripur district on Saturday. Police said in Kohaliayan village of Khanpur tehsil, 21-year-old Noman went to his room after an altercation with his mother. After some time, the family heard a gunshot and rushed to his room and found him in a pool of blood. Police said he shot at his temple and died on the spot. Separately, Hammad consumed poisonous substance over unknown reasons in Dheri Sikandar village. He was moved to Trauma Centre but he could not survive, the police and hospital sources said. Nineteen people, including nine women, have so far committed suicide in Haripur district since January till June this year.

