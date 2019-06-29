close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
June 30, 2019

Wan-Bissaka completes big Manchester United move

June 30, 2019

MANCHESTER: Manchester United have completed the big-money signing of Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old swaps Selhurst Park for Old Trafford for an initial fee PA understands to be £45million, with another £5million possible in add-ons. Wan-Bissaka becomes the most expensive uncapped British player of all-time and has signed a five-year deal at United, with the option of a further year. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.” Wan-Bissaka said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say. I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

