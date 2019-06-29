Tough to pick winner in Argentina-Brazil bout: Messi

RIO DE JANEIRO: Lionel Messi says it will be difficult to pick a winner between Argentina and Brazil ahead of the Copa America semi-final between the pair on Tuesday.

Argentina booked their place in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Venezuela at the Maracana on Friday thanks to a goal in each half from Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso. The result sets up a meeting between two of the most fierce rivals in international football, with the sides set to meet in Belo Horizonte next week. “It’s hard to say who is the favourite between Argentina and Brazil,” Messi said, in quotes reported by Argentina’s official Twitter account. Following a quarter-final match that was far from the classic many will be expecting on Tuesday, Messi — who struggled to make an impact against Venezuela — blamed the occasionally poor quality of the game on the pitch.

“The pitches are really difficult, they do not favour good play,” he said. “They’re in bad shape. We didn’t give up spaces when they went looking for them and we looked for chances to be able to attack quickly. This is a very difficult Copa where anyone can beat anyone. We had a very complete match and defensively we had no problems.”

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi, meanwhile, has already turned his attentions to Tuesday. “The important thing (against Venezuela) was to maintain order,” he said. “They have very powerful players, but we controlled the match for as long as we could. It’s a great victory for us. We had a hard time in the beginning, but we’ve improved and were able to reach the semi-finals. Now comes a classic.”

Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel was keen to take the positives from his side’s run to the quarter-finals. “We have to move forward,” he said, according to Presna Futbol. “This generates a lot of bitterness and dissatisfaction, but it is also part of the route we must take to forge that team character.”