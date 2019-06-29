Energy ideas

Pakistan is in the grip of a serious energy crisis that is affecting all sectors of the economy and segments of society. Energy is required for running machineries in industries, various household products and powering automobiles. The demand for energy is increasing day by day with the increase of population and industries. But production of energy is not proportional due to outdated infrastructure, lack of planning and mishandling of resources. The ways used by the authorities to overcome these problems are very expensive; as a result, we generate very less energy at a high cost. We encounter this problem in the form of loadshedding and increasing prices of basic needs. Pakistan produces about 81 percent of its electricity through oil and gas, which costs about $9.4 billion.

Pakistan is rich in resources that could be used for energy production. These resources include both renewable resources like hydropower, solar power and agricultural biomass and non-renewable resources as gas, coal and petroleum products. The government should replace oil and gas power plants by thermal power plants. Government should start a campaign for awareness about energy saving, constructing new dams, hydro power plants and also use alternative energy resources like wind power, biomass and solar energy.

Syed Hammad Ali, Karachi