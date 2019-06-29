Back to the future

Pakistani fans want their cricketers to play like ‘cornered tigers’ in the 2019 World Cup, just like the team led by Imran Khan did which went all the way to clinch the title in 1992. In the 1992 edition, Pakistan were on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament before playing out of their skins to clinch the title. In fact, the similarity between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2019 campaigns are eerily uncanny. The results in their first seven matches in both campaigns are exactly the same, including a washout in their third match.

Also interestingly, in Pakistan’s sixth match of the 1992 World Cup, they beat Australia by 48 runs and the man of the match was Aamir Sohail. This time in their sixth match, they beat South Africa by 49 runs and the man of the match was Haris Sohail and to our surprise, in 1992 Pakistan won the seventh with 5 balls remaining and in the seventh match of Pakistan on June 26, it won the match with 5 balls remaining. While this comparison started as a joke, we hope that it becomes a reality and the nation witnesses the Pakistani team becoming champions again.

Anusha Mansoor, Karachi