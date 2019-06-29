Federal budget’s ‘smooth’ passage opposition’s defeat: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the “smooth” passage of the budget from the National Assembly is the defeat of the opposition.

“The passage of federal budget is a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan,” she said in a tweet on Saturday.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take steps in the best interest of the country and the nation, and the opposition “will suffer defeats on every front”.

The upcoming months and years would take the nation and the country to the destination of progress and prosperity. She reiterated the government’s resolve to achieve the objective of development

and prosperity for the people, adding the “government of the people” was making courageous decisions for their bright future.