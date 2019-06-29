PML-N leader Rana Mashood stopped from travelling abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former provincial minister for education Rana Mashood was reportedly stopped from travelling abroad on Saturday as the National Accountability Bureau summoned him to appear before it on July 8, Geo News reported.

Sources told Geo News that Mashood, who was travelling to the United States through a foreign airline, was taken off the plane by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities at 2.00am. He was later allowed to return home.

Airport sources said Mashood’s name was on the “blacklist” and therefore prevented from travelling. The NAB has summoned the PML-N leader on July 8 in connection to an ongoing investigation regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Punjab Youth Festival, and it was NAB that requested Mashood’s name to be included in the Exit Control List.

Speaking to Geo News afterwards, Mashood confirmed that he was stopped at the airport. He added he was being “targeted as a political vendetta”. “I was stopped at the airport for four hours without any reason. I was travelling to US and was told my name was on the blacklist. NAB officials had asked for my name to be included on the blacklist.” The PML-N leader said after two hours he got in contact with a NAB official, who asked him why he was stopped. “After the flight departed I was told I could leave and there were no charges against me,” Mashood added.