Khan’s US visit to focus on Afghanistan, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq has said all the regional issues, including Afghanistan, would be discussed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s crucial visit to the United States next month.

President Donald Trump had invited the Prime Minister in June but Khan was busy with the Federal budget 2019-20 so the meeting was scheduled for July.

PM’s aide said Afghanistan issue would be focused in the face-to-face meeting between the two leaders as both the countries were heading towards the resolution of the Afghan issue on a priority basis.