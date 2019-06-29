15 killed in western India wall collapse

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said. Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 metre (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of labourers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police. Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a local police official told AFP. He said a search was on to find any survivors. The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India´s north. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed. The city has seen two days of heavy rains. India´s millions of labourers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs. It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September. More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state. In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.