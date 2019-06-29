Trump ‘angry’ about Khashoggi murder, but says ‘no one’ blames Crown Prince

OSAKA: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is “extremely angry” about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had “pointed a finger” at the Kingdom´s leader. The comments came despite a recent UN expert report that judged it “inconceivable” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was unaware of the operation that assassinated Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. “I´m extremely angry and unhappy about a thing like that taking place” Trump said, when asked about whether he had raised the murder during talks with Prince Mohammed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan´s Osaka. But “nobody so far has directly pointed a finger at the future king of Saudi Arabia,” Trump added. “They´ve taken it very seriously,” the US leader insisted, referring to a trial that has been criticised for secrecy and is being conducted largely behind closed doors with even the names of the suspects unknown. “They´ve been a terrific ally.” Despite the international uproar over the murder, Trump has maintained friendly ties with the crown prince, and showered him with praise during the meeting on Saturday.