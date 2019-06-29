close
Sun Jun 30, 2019



DR Congo’s Tshisekedi backs ban on Kinshasa opposition demo

World

AFP
June 30, 2019

KINSHASA: DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Saturday backed a decision to ban an opposition march in the capital, pointing to violence that broke out last weekend to justify the decision.

Speaking in his first major interview since becoming president, he said he backed a decision by the governor of Kinshasa to ban Sunday´s march.

Since assuming the presidency at the beginning of the year he had not banned any demonstrations, he told Radio France International (RFI) and France 24 television.

“But we have the impression that there are some who confuse democracy with anarchy,” he added.

Tshisekedi referred to clashes that took place last Sunday as opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba flew back into the country.

On that occasion, police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters who targeted Bemba´s convoy, AFP correspondents at the scene reported.

