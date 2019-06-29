Lodhi to continue to work as PFF secretary

KARACHI: FIFA’s decision to appoint a normalisation committee for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has automatically dissolved the ExCo of the federation but its secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi will continue to work.

However Lodhi, who is the appointed secretary of PFF, will obey the orders of the normalisation committee, The News has learnt. It means that the PFF secretariat will work under the normalisation committee.

FIFA still recognises Lodhi as the legitimate secretary of the PFF. Lodhi has been addressed by FIFA as “Dear General Secretary” while informing him about the FIFA’s decision to appoint normalisation committee on June 28.

In the letter to Lodhi FIFA has also clarified that the PFF statutes will be revised after the PFF elections. It means that normalisation committee will hold the PFF elections as per the PFF existing constitution.

This will only allow Ashfaq Hussain Shah to contest elections against Faisal Saleh Hayat if he opts to run for the PFF presidency for the fifth time or any of his candidate which he would like to stand.

“The newly elected PFF executive committee would then be tasked with revising the statutes of the PFF, jointly with FIFA and the AFC, within one year of its election in order to bring them in line with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC,” FIFA said in its letter to Lodhi.