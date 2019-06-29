Park grabs LPGA lead with bogey-free 62

LOS ANGELES: Park In-bee fired a bogey-free nine-under par 62 on Friday to grab a one-shot lead in the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.

The South Korean star, who counts seven majors among her 19 LPGA tour titles, strung together five birdies in a row from the 11th through the 15th among her nine birdies on the par 71 Pinnacle Country Club course. She was one stroke clear of Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong and American Paula Creamer, with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and Americans Annie Park and Maria Torres tied at 64.

Sherman had 10 birdies and two bogeys in her 63 while Ciganda had nine birdies and a bogey. Both were in the clubhouse early behind Park, with Creamer joining them on eight-under with a round that featured nine birdies and a bogey.

Park, who is in search of her first victory since the 2018 Founders Cup, won the 2013 NW Arkansas title and said her familiarity with the course is an advantage.

Even more helpful was seeing her putts drop. Creamer, who has 10 LPGA titles but hasn’t won since 2004, was eight-under through 12 holes. She played the last six in even par, unable to sneak past Park.