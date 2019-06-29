Eight competitors in race for Neelam Valley Cup today

LAHORE: Neelam Valley Cup is going to be organized along with six Decent Plate races on the 9th summer day meeting of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

This class VI cup race will be of 1100 metres distance with a field of eight horses. But from among them the one which is believed to be the winner is Khan Jan. However, tough fight is expected from Sparking and Gondal Prince.

To start the day, the opening Decent Plate race has nine entries with no favourites and high expectations are from the field of Aaban Pnnce, Sports Model, Lala Rukh, Magic, Again Dil Wali, Dancing Beauty, Golden Beauty, Molangni Aie and Mohni Queen in the future course.

Second race favourite for win is Lovely Poma, place Meri Sahiba and fluke Mehmoor Princess while others in the run are Naroobi, Beach Beauty, Bet of The Day and Great Queen.

Third race favourite for win is Best Terms, place Anmol One and fluke Aye Muskan while others in the run are Lovey Dovey, Noor-e-Sehar, Ok Dear and Good Action.

Fourth race favourite for win is One Man Show, place After Hero and fluke Bau Jee while others in the run are Turab Prince, Golden Stamp, Nice One, Race Da Prince and Chan Punjabi.

Fifth race favourite for win is Abbas Princess, place Khan Jee and fluke Helena while others in the run are Neeli De Malika, Wahab Choice, Maradona, Thal Da Badshsh, User, Lahori Sayeen, Punjabi Munda, New Sonia, Moman Princess, Push The Limits and KFK Princess.

Sixth race favourite for win is Abdullah Princess, place Candle and fluke One Four Seven while others in the run are Banjo, Love For Win, Keep It Up, Natalia, Fazi Choice, Believe Me, SaIam-e-Dera, War of Will, Easy Baby, Royal Runner and Ramba Redhums.

Seventh Neelam Valley Cup race favourite for win is Khan Jan, place Sparking and fluke Gondal Prince while others in the run are Jabbar Prince, Hidden Princess, Goldee, Kastoori and Welcome Home.