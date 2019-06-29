Germany, Spain Euro U-21 final today

UDINE, Italy: Germany star Luca Waldschmidt will be looking to set a new goal-scoring record as the defending champions take on Spain in Sunday’s final of the European under-21 championships in Udine.

Waldschmidt has scored seven goals so far in the tournament and one more would see him overtake Swede Marcus Berg’s record achieved in 2009 for the most scored at the continental championships.

“What matters more is the title,” insisted Walschmidt, who has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament which also doubled as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics.

It is estimated that the 23-year-old’s value has tripled from the five million euros ($5.7 million) paid last summer by Bundesliga club Freiburg, where he scored nine goals in his first season.