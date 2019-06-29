close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
AFP
June 30, 2019

Quartararo in ‘incredible’ pole for Dutch MotoGP

Sports

ASSEN, Netherlands: Yamaha’s French rider Fabio Quartararo set a new lap record as he sealed an “incredible” pole position for Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP in Assen.

The 20-year-old clocked 1min 32.017sec, finishing ahead of fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales and Suzuki’s Alex Rins, both of Spain. It was Quartararo’s third pole, having topped qualification last time out at the Catalan race and in the Spanish MotoGP at the start of May.

“The track here is much more difficult than Montmelo so I’m suffering a little bit more on my arms,” the Frenchman said in reference to the Catalonian track, where he finished second to Honda’s Marc Marquez. “But anyway we managed to get the pole position. First we think about today, Saturday, we managed to get two really fast laps. Spain’s reigning world champion Marquez leads this season’s standings, on 140 points, from Italy’s Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso (103), with Rins just two points adrift.

