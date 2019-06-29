close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
AFP
June 30, 2019

India WC ‘away’ shirt prompts scorn

Sports

AFP
June 30, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Fans mocked Indian cricket bosses after captain Virat Kohli unveiled the orange-and-dark-blue shirt that the team will wear in their World Cup match against England, saying the players would look like petrol pump attendants.

Blue has been Indian cricket’s dominant colour since the advent of coloured clothing but Kohli, known for his fashion sense, was impressed by the new kit for Sunday’s game at Edgbaston.

“I quite like it. I think it’s right up there. For me it will be an eight (out of 10). Honestly, I am not saying that for the sake of it,” Kohli said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday. “The contrast is good, the fit is great. For one game it’s fine. But I don’t think permanently we will be heading in that direction because blue is our colour and we are very proud to wear that.” Eight of the 10 nations at the World Cup have an alternate kit in case of a colour clash and England also wear light blue, hence the switch.

