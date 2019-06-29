Pernia, Faizan clinch National Jr TT titles

LAHORE: Pernia Khan of Wapda demonstrated excellent stamina and skills against Fatima Khan of Chromatex in Junior Girls Singles (U-18) final and won the title on the last day of 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

The boys’ singles title went to Faizan Zahoor of Army who defeated Shah Khan of Wapda in straight sets without much trouble.

In the girls’ title clash, Wapda’s Pernia Khan lost the first set but she recovered quickly and dominated her opponent Fatima Khan in the remaining part of the final match and emerged triumphant by 3-1.

On the other hand, Army’s Faizan Zahoor showed great form and kept his rival under pressure right from the beginning and won the Junior Boys’ Singles (U-18) final in straight sets.

Chairman Sports Committee State Bank Ashraf Khan, Javed Ahmed Bhatti (State Bank) and Secretary General Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Ahmer Mallick were the guests of honour at closing ceremony.

Following are the results and gold medal winners: Junior Girls Singles (U-18) final: Pernia Khan (Wapda) bt Fatima Khan (Chromatex) (3-1) 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6

Junior Boys Singles (U-18) final: Faizan Zahoor (Army) bt Shah Khan (Wapda) (3-0) 12-10, 13-11, 11-8.

List of gold medal winners: Junior Girls Teams Event gold medals: Chromatex

Junior Boys Teams Event gold medals: Wapda

Junior Girls Doubles gold medals: Fatima & Kulsoom (Chromatex)

Junior Boys Doubles gold medals: Faizan & Ummam (Army)

Cadet Girls Singles gold medal: Kulsoom Khan (Chromatex)

Cadet Boys Singles gold medal: Ummam Kh. (Army) Junior Girls Singles gold medal: Pernia Khan (Wapda)

Junior Boys Singles gold medal: Faizan Zahoor (Army).