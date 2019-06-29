close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Shaukat Club clinch Yasin Cricket opener

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

LAHORE: Shaukat Memorial Club marched into the next round of M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they defeated Mian Iqbal Memorial CLub by 23 runs in opening match of the event here at the Township Albilal Ground. The chief organiser of the event Waqarul Munir inaugurated the tournament.

Scores: Shaukat Memorial Club 149 all out in 19.4 Overs (Shahid Mamoor 29, Shahid Iqbal 28, Abdul Naveed 14, Adil Khan 13, M Ali 12, Faizan 4/33, Waseem Ali 2/21, Imran Akram 2/26. Mian Iqbal Memorial Club 126/8 in 20 overs (Ali Raza 52, Umer 39, Abdul Naveed 4/16, Mushtaq 2/20, Zulqarnain 2/18).

In another match of this tournament Ideal Club outplayed Iqbal Town Gymkhana by 7 wickets.

Scores: Iqbal Town Gymkhana 201/5 in 20 overs (Shahid Sattar 68, Hamza Naveed 38, Talha Nadeem 19, Haris Ahmed 25, Sharifuddin 25*). Ideal Club 203/3 in 18.1 overs (Rizwan Haider 113, Usama Naveed 68, Hamza Naveed 2/28).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus