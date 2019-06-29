Shaukat Club clinch Yasin Cricket opener

LAHORE: Shaukat Memorial Club marched into the next round of M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they defeated Mian Iqbal Memorial CLub by 23 runs in opening match of the event here at the Township Albilal Ground. The chief organiser of the event Waqarul Munir inaugurated the tournament.

Scores: Shaukat Memorial Club 149 all out in 19.4 Overs (Shahid Mamoor 29, Shahid Iqbal 28, Abdul Naveed 14, Adil Khan 13, M Ali 12, Faizan 4/33, Waseem Ali 2/21, Imran Akram 2/26. Mian Iqbal Memorial Club 126/8 in 20 overs (Ali Raza 52, Umer 39, Abdul Naveed 4/16, Mushtaq 2/20, Zulqarnain 2/18).

In another match of this tournament Ideal Club outplayed Iqbal Town Gymkhana by 7 wickets.

Scores: Iqbal Town Gymkhana 201/5 in 20 overs (Shahid Sattar 68, Hamza Naveed 38, Talha Nadeem 19, Haris Ahmed 25, Sharifuddin 25*). Ideal Club 203/3 in 18.1 overs (Rizwan Haider 113, Usama Naveed 68, Hamza Naveed 2/28).