Wapda bikers excel in Tour of Khunjrab Cycle race

ISLAMABAD: Wapda bikers led by Awais Khan turned out to be front runners finishing one, three and four in the third stage of the Tour of Khunjrab Cycle race Saturday.

Wapda cyclists have so far dominated the race during all three stages and expected to land the team title if everything goes in their favour during the final stage on Sunday.

The third stage that took cyclists from Aliabad to Sost saw Awais clocking 2:23:23 for top position. Shah Wali (Blkestan) broke Wapda’s stranglehold by managing second position with just single second difference. The sprint saw Awais breaking clear for top spot.

Izzatullah (Wapda) and his teammate former leading cyclist Nisar Khan finished third and fourth. Ghulam Hussain (SSGC) and Abid Siddique (Army) were further behind. The 84km third stage saw riders going further up and the stage was even more demanding than the second stage. Riders were welcomed by locals who chanted slogans to raise their spirits near the finishing line in Sost.