close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 30, 2019

Lord’s balcony fitting stage for Barty

Sports

AFP
June 30, 2019

LONDON: Australia’s women’s tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty has achieved another dream — standing on the balcony at Lord’s, the home of cricket.

The 23-year-old French Open champion, who last Sunday emulated compatriot Evonne Goolagong Cawley in topping the women’s world rankings, was invited onto the balcony by the Australian men’s cricket team after they beat England in their World Cup match. Barty had pulled out of the Eastbourne tournament due to a sore arm which she says is now absolutely fine. So, as she rested her injury, she headed to Lord’s. “It’s always good when Aussies beat the English, isn’t it?” said Barty, who once took a break from tennis to play professional cricket.

“At Lords, it was incredible. “The Australian cricket team were nice enough to invite us into the dressing rooms, as well, which was a bucket list item. “Standing on the balcony at Lords was pretty incredible.”

Barty, like Goolagong Cawley an indigenous Australian, said being number one had not changed her outlook.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus