2 dead, several hurt as windstorm wreaks havoc

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died and several sustained injuries due to windstorm at Gojra and Toba on Friday night. The windstorm was so strong that it damaged walls and roofs of dozens of houses, root-out trees and destroyed electric poles, signboards and billboards installed alongside various roads. Due to strong windstorm, a wall of a house collapsed at Chak 431/JB, Gojra. As a result, Nasir (35) and his niece Zainab (seven) came under the debris and died. Similarly, a roof of a house fell at Chak 427/JB, Gojra. As a result, five persons came under the debris and sustained serious injuries. They were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, his wife Nazia Bibi, his two sons, Junaid Ilyas and Ahmad Ilyas, and daughter Haseena Ilyas. All the injured were shifted to the THQ Hospital. Likewise, a wall of a house fell at Chak 295/GB. As a result, two men were injured.