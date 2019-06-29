close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

PML-N MPA booked for torturing maid

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

FAISALABAD: Peoples Colony police on Saturday booked PML-N MPA Tahir Jameel on the charge of torturing his maid. Complainant Riaz Masih, father of maid Saima Riaz, filed an application with the police, stating that Bano Bibi, the wife of the MPA, allegedly tortured Saima while her two sons Afaq and Saad also abused the maid. On the other hand, no torture on Saima has been established in the medical report got by the police. However, the police have dispatched the medical report and other samples to Lahore for forensic report. Meanwhile, MPA Tahir Jameel claimed that a false report had been lodged against him in the police station. He alleged that Saima and her sister stole cash and precious clothes from his house and fled. He claimed that the stealing of cash and other articles was recorded in the CCTV footage.

