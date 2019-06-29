PAT urges CM to accept debate offer on killings

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Secretary General PAT Khurram Nawaz Gandepur has urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to accept an offer by PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan to hold a debate on Model Town killings Incident in Punjab Assembly. In a letter to the Punjab CM, the PAT secretary general said the Punjab government must accept forthwith Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan’s offer and fix a day for general discussion on the tragedy, in which 14 innocents were killed and dozens wounded. He said the Model Town killings were a worst case of human rights violations, it not only gained global attention, but also tarnished the image of Pakistan regarding democratic and civil rights. He said the victim families were still waiting for an impartial investigation into incident despite a lapse of five years, as justice was denied to them so far. He said every hurdle created to the investigation and dispensing justice to the victims must be raised during discussion in the Punjab Assembly. He alleged that former rulers were directly involved in gory incident, and they created hurdles to way of justice.