7 airports to be upgraded to international level

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary Aviation and Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Shahrukh Nusrat has said that it has been decided to develop 7 big airports of the country on international level. While addressing airports managers’ conference at Islamabad Airport the other day he issued direction that problems of the passengers would be solved forthwith in all airports of the country. He also directed the airport managers to take arrangements in amicable way for the Haj flights which will commence from July 5, 2019 and maximum facilities should be provided to Haj pilgrims to avoid any hardships in performing Haj. Shahrukh Nusrat also issued directions to airport officials to arrest unauthorised persons and take emergency steps in order to remove them from the airports of the Civil Aviation Authority. He said that aviation sector would be made in accordance with the new policy as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Federal Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat was addressing managers of airports of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad.