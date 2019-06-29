Khawaja, Starc star as Australia thump N Zealand

LONDON: Australia cruised to victory by 86 runs against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday, with batsman Usman Khawaja and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc starring for the defending champions.

Aaron Finch’s team, already through to the last four from the 10-team round-robin stage, were wobbling at 92-5 after winning the toss on a hot day. But Khawaja (88), who received fine support from man-of-the-match Alex Carey (71) steadied ship before he became the first victim of a last-over hat-trick from left-arm paceman Trent Boult as Australia finished on 243-9. It proved more than enough, as New Zealand slumped to 157 all out with 38 balls to spare. Jason Behrendorff (2-31) removed both the New Zealand openers before Starc -- the tournament’s leading bowler -- cleaned up with 5-26. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who scored 40, could not repeat his heroics from earlier in tournament as the Black Caps’ chase failed to take off.