LG moot

LAHORE : Democracy is incomplete without appropriate and meaningful representation of women in local institutions. However, the new Local Govt. Act 2019 offers little to women for their political participation. Their reserve seats have been decreased in the new law and age limit for candidates has been increased from 21 to 25 years, excluding over 30 million young population from the political and electoral process. The Punjab government must amend the PLGA 2019 to enhance the ratio of women representation to at least 33pc through reserve seats and ensure inclusion of youths by decreasing the age limit for candidates from 25 to 21 years.”

These views were expressed by speakers at a conference organised by an NGO at a local hotel. A large of women ex-councilors and LG members from different districts; including Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Lahore joined the event.