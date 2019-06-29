Crackdown on hoarders

LAHORE : A special meeting of cabinet committee for price control has ordered to speed up the crackdown on hoarders, profiteers and creator of artificial price-hike. The meeting for price control was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar. Prices and availability of flour, ghee, pulses, sugar and other items of basic necessity were reviewed in the meeting. While addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam said no mafia will be allowed to exploit the poor by overcharging. If anyone tries to snatch the bread from the mouth of poor, he will be sent to jail.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary Punjab presided over a meeting to review provision of electricity for Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Punjab. He said industrial growth played an important role in national economy and in Punjab it would contribute to national economy.