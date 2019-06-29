PU proposes Rs9.33 billion budget

LAHORE : The Punjab University (PU) Syndicate on Saturday recommended Rs 9.33 billion budget for the approval of the university’s Senate for the year 2019-20.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed presided over the Syndicate meeting which also approved vacancies of professors, associate professors and assistant professors for medical doctors to establish PU Medical and Dental College. While the university did not increase fee for its on-campus students, a routine 10 percent increase has been made for the students of PU affiliated colleges in terms of examination, registration and other related fees.

On the directions of the VC for PU’s international ranking and socio-economic impact research, the Syndicate also increased research funding by Rs 35 million and allocated a total of Rs 185 million for research. The PU would also continue its overseas scholarship scheme for teachers. The university has allocated Rs 37 million for participation in national and international conferences. A PU spokesperson said the university expected a total grant of Rs 2.637 billion from the Higher Education Commission, 30 percent of the total budget while PU would generate the rest of 70 percent from its own sources.

According to other salient features of the budget, special students will also be provided with free education along with boarding facilities while students taking admission on sports basis will be provided with free education. The university will continue to waive tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran. In order to facilitate students, Punjab University is providing funds of Rs 210 million to its students in terms of scholarships, student affairs and career counseling and other activities.

Moreover, HEC scholarships worth Rs97 million and PEEF scholarships will also be provided to students. In the budget, Punjab University is providing Rs 190 million hostel subsidy, Rs 35 million transport subsidy and Rs 21 million Internet subsidy to students and in addition to the above, subsidy on electricity bills in teaching departments is also being provided. PU has allocated Rs 208 million for development projects.

recruitment: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has termed the Higher Education Department (HED) notification unlawful regarding ban on recruitments to the universities where the remaining tenure of vice-chancellors (VCs) is less than six months and acting VCs have been assigned to look after the affairs.

In a press release, FAPUASA President Dr Sohail Yousaf said the notification was illegal and unlawful use of the governor/chancellor’s authority by the Higher Education Department.

The FAPUASA president said, “Many universities are set to increase intake from September 2019 by introducing new classes and academic programmes already approved curriculum boards and academic councils, and stopping recruitment may cause a huge loss to students and universities,” he added. He said that according to the laws, universities were autonomous bodies, and HED had no direct role in their working. The notification issued by the HED was without any lawful authority, and hence an attempt by HED to control the universities.

The FAPUASA president said a vice-chancellor was appointed for a complete tenure of four years, and this notification amounted to clipping the tenure to 3.5 years only. He said the HEC secretary was the member of syndicates of all universities and if he had objection to any appointment, he could raise it at the relevant platform.

He threatened that teachers would lock down the universities and take to the streets if the government or HED tried to challenge the autonomy of universities provided by the law.

Meanwhile, Dr Amanat Ali Bhatti, president of the Teaching Staff Association, UET, Lahore, said, in fact, it was not in accordance with the law (the Act) of the universities. “Appointment of a vice-chancellor, whether full-time or on look-after basis, is made by virtue of the act of parliament promulgated for this purpose,” he said while adding curtailing the powers of a VC were not defined and issuance of such an notification was, in fact, grave violation of the act.

ETransfer: The eTransfer system is a transformative initiative of the government to tackle process inefficiencies associated with the outdated, overburdened, and unsustainable traditional mechanisms that are delay-prone, and highly dependent on officials.

According to a press release this was said by Minister for School Education, Dr Murad Raas, while addressing a news briefing at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Saturday. The minister said the response to the eTransfer system had been overwhelming. A total of 32,231 applicants applied for within-district transfers this year, contesting for 20,162 posts. In all, applicants submitted over 82,000 transfer preferences. Electronic Transfer Orders with QR-codes have been automatically generated via the eTransfer system for almost 18,000 applicants, after detailed document verification of successful applicants, by District Education Authorities, he added.

Dr Murad further said, that with the step, the School Education Department had just completed the within-district phase of teacher transfers 2019 and teachers would receive a copy of their transfer orders on their mobile phones. For the first time in the history of the department, public school teachers had been provided with the facility to apply for transfer via the convenience of their mobile phones - making the process simpler, efficient, and transparent for all, he added.