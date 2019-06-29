Govt to eliminate land grabbing, says Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government has taken strict action against land grabbers and it has resolved to eliminate them.

He said no action was taken against the land grabbers in the past and the land grabbers were given free hand in Lahore and other cities of Punjab. He said the PTI government started action against the land grabbers after coming in the power and retrieved precious land from them.

Meanwhile, Punjab police in their campaign launched against land grabbers on the instruction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar registered 146 cases in the last 10 months and took 496 people into their custody.

child abuse: Usman Buzdar has ordered effective measures to control the incidents of abuse of the children and child pornography, and said that a comprehensive action plan should be evolved to avert such incidents and police should take strict action against the people involved in such incidents.

The chief minister also issued instructions to the inspector general of Punjab to control such incidents. The CM said RPOs and DPOs should take strict measures to stop such incidents. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against the people involved in such incidents and action against such incidents should be visible. He said he was very concerned about such incidents. “The children are our future and this is responsibility of the state to provide them with protection. The criminals cannot be allowed to ruin the lives of innocent children. The accused involved in the incidents of assault on children and child pornography should be arrested and brought to justice. The report of the action against such people should be submitted to the CM office,” the CM said.

Sarwar: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken comprehensive measures for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees.

Visa services and security besides other services would also be considered for the Sikh pilgrims, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion of 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, he said Maharaja Ranjeet Singh promoted religious harmony and mutual respect.

To a question, he said development work on Kartarpur Corridor was underway which would be completed soon, adding that the government was taking steps to provide maximum visas to the Sikh pilgrims. Efforts are also being made to issue visas to 5,000 to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on a daily basis so that they could visit Kartarpur, he maintained. To another question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that PTI government discouraged horse-trading and never practiced it to form government in Punjab. He added that no MPA was given a single penny for supporting PTI in Punjab.

To another query, the Punjab governor said that now the opposition parties had realised that people did not trust and support them. The opposition was trying to bring a no-confidence motion against Senate chairman but the people of the country had rejected baseless propaganda of the opposition.