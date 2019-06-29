Govt supports the rich, taxes the poor

LAHORE: The current economic situation appears hopeless for the poor people of Pakistan, whose difficulties have been multiplying decade after decade, while the policy maker live a life of comfort and luxury on perks and privileges.

Planners say that we need reforms that will bring hardship on masses, which they must bear in the larger interest of the country.

But why are they not sharing this burden of difficulties with the poorer segments of Pakistan? The salaries and perks of members of the assembly are so high that they will not be impacted by inflation, rupee decline, and rising prices.

The ministers and advisors are also immune from these impacts. It is therefore very easy for them to preach austerity to the nation.

We are emulating the Gulf rulers that live lavishly while their subjects suffer. We do not follow the Iran model where rulers and legislatures live modestly in small residences without pomp and show.

Where the palaces left by former kings have been converted into museums. We lavish pensions on highest grade government officers that are six to seven times higher than the current minimum wage.

Our former presidents and prime ministers are a liability on the nation, and we spend millions on their security and wellbeing. The elite class looks down on the downtrodden. They consider the common man as their subject or slave.

One fails to understand how the privileged class can bring improvement in the lives of the poor when they have not even tasted the difficulties that the poor face on a daily basis.

These elitist planners do not have to go to their offices in public transport. So they do not have the faintest idea of hardship faced by commuters’ day and night.

The perk-laden economic planners do not face load shedding experienced by the ordinary citizen; they do not have to walk through sewerage flooded roads to reach their homes in slums.

They have no idea whether the children of poor are imparted proper knowledge in public schools. Their children do not even go near such substandard educational institutions.

The elite are not afraid of police, while the poor start trembling when they see police approaching their locality. The ruling class enjoys luxurious facilities even in hospitals, while three to four poor patients with even communicable diseases share a single bed in a government hospital.

These are the difficulties that the poor and the lower middle class have been facing for decades. The difficulties increased with every passing decade and have become unbearable.

These poverty laden poor have already had their share of the hardest time. It is cruel to expect them to bear more. At least they should not be asked to bear the entire burden alone. We should be able to see a dent in the quality of life of the rich as well.

For poor the decline in quality of life starts with the decline in consumption of quality food because they spend over 60 percent of their income on food. When the going gets tough they stop taking proteins and fill their stomachs with carbohydrates.

For richer segments of society, the quality of life goes down when they cannot afford to go on foreign excursion trips. The quality of life deteriorates if they cannot afford luxury cars or have to shift to a smaller house.

In Pakistan nothing of this sort happens with the elite of the society. In fact, with every decline in economic growth their lavish lifestyle improves further. And this includes the top economic planners as well that remain immune to the hardships faced by lower income groups.

Improvement in the economic management would not come until the nation across the board feels the pains equally. For the poor it would still be severe, but the elite should be deprived of perks and should be heavily taxed for luxury instead of passing on the taxes on sugar and edible oil that the poor consume. Luxury in a poor nation should be out of reach of all.