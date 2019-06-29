‘Sector expertise top requisite for hiring auditors’

ISLAMABAD: Members of audit committees of public interest companies have ranked sector expertise, auditor’s capacity in terms of staff and branch offices, and past experience with an audit firm as the three most important factors in the

appointment of auditors, findings of a study showed on Saturday.

A statement said Audit Oversight Board (AOB) conducted this first of its kind online survey focusing on enhancing audit quality during May and June 2019.

The survey was sent to 85 audit committee members of public interest companies and the response rate was 35 percent.

It said the average experience of respondents as audit committee member was a little over seven years.

Regarding the extended audit report especially the introduction of Key Audit Matters, 87 percent respondents said it had made audit reporting more useful for stakeholders.

A little over 70 percent of the respondents were in the favour that the majority of audit committee members should be financially literate for financial services companies, whereas 57 percent selected the same for non-financial services companies.

Answering the question, if the provision of non-audit services by an audit firm adversely affects the audit quality, 63 percent surveyees responded with a yes, while 37 percent replied with a no.

The AOB is the independent regulator established by the parliament in 2016 in line with international practices with the purpose of overseeing audit quality of public interest companies, including listed and non-listed public sector entities.

Only the auditors registered with the AOB may audit the financial statements of a public interest company. The board is currently working with the World Bank on developing a toolkit to assist members of audit committees, which shall be launched soon. The detailed results of this survey are available on AOB’s website.