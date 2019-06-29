kTBA demands extension in amnesty scheme deadline

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the government to extend the deadline for availing tax amnesty scheme for at least a month, as many intending declarants may not be able to avail the scheme by June 30, 2019, the last date set by the government.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, KTBA said the last date to avail the Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 (Amnesty Scheme 2019) is expiring in the next two days, while there still lies innumerable cases of taxpayers who are yet to file their undeclared assets, but failed to do

so because of the paucity of time and extremely slow speed of the IRIS software of the FBR.

KTBA said the Foreign Amnesty Scheme was launched by the government through an ordinance on May 14, 2019; whereby, a 47 days window was available to declare foreign and local assets and expenditure.

Though the ordinance was promulgated on May 14, 2019, the filing under the scheme accelerated only after the launch of the online Citizen Profile on NADRA and Tax Profile on the Federal Board of Revenue on its “Malumaat” application, which took the public, in general, by surprise and after which considerable discomfort and anxiety echoed in the ranks, which resulted in the radical change in the perception of seriousness of the amnesty drive by the FBR as was factually reflected by it.

However, since all these announcements were made only a few days before the June 30 deadline, it left very short time to fill in and to file the amnesty even if someone genuinely wants to.

“Had these announcements been made earlier, the desired level of momentum, which is visible today, could be seen earlier, as well,” it said.

KTBA said the decision to upload the personal data of around 53 million citizens online was also taken without following a stakeholder process and is quite concerning among the public that also created panic on the way to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Further, FBR and the SBP’s delayed response on the clarifications for implementation of the scheme such as foreign currency remittance / accounts, etc, is also delaying the process of declaration filing.

The tax bar urged the prime minister that considering such grounds the government should extend the amnesty scheme up to July 31, 2019.