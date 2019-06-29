Seven airports to be upgraded to international level

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Secretary Aviation and Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Shahrukh Nusrat has said it has been decided to upgrade seven big airports of the country to the international level.



While addressing airports managers’ conference at Islamabad Airport the other day, he issued the direction that problems of the passengers should be solved forthwith on all the airports.

He also directed the airport managers to make arrangements amicably for the Haj flights which will commence from July 5, 2019 and maximum facilities should be provided to the Haj pilgrims to avoid any hardships in performing Haj.

Shahrukh Nusrat also issued directions to the airport officials to arrest unauthorised persons and take emergency steps to remove them from the airports of the Civil Aviation Authority.

He said the aviation sector would be designed in accordance with the new policy in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Federal Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat was addressing managers of airports of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad.