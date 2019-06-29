Bashir accused of graft, but what about ICC charges?

KHARTOUM: Driven from power after months of nationwide protests, Sudan’s former strongman Omar al-Bashir has been held in the capital’s grim Kober prison on a series of charges filed by prosecutors.

Those charges range from corruption to killing protesters, and on June 16 Bashir appeared before a prosecutor.

But the most serious indictments facing him have been filed by the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

They include war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for his alleged role in the war in Darfur.

The question remains whether Bashir will ever face the ICC for the crimes allegedly committed during his ironfisted 30 year rule.

The veteran leader was accused of corruption, illegal possession of foreign currency, acquiring wealth illegally, financing terrorism, and wrongly ordering a state of emergency, according to prosecutors and state media. The ruling generals who seized power after deposing Bashir have said that more than $113 million (99 million euros) worth of cash in three currencies were seized from his residence.