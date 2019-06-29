close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
AFP
June 30, 2019

India abandons search for eighth climber on Himalayas

World

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities said on Saturday they have abandoned the search for an eighth climber presumed killed in a deadly avalanche that struck near India’s second-highest Himalayan peak last month.

Seven bodies were retrieved from an altitude of 6,500 metres during a month-long operation that involved aerial surveillance and elite mountaineers trekking the treacherous Nanda Devi mountain peaks.

The group that went missing in late May included four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian.

Rescuers found the bodies of the mountaineers roped together on a steep slope, but have so far only been able to bring them part-way down the mountain on foot to a "safe place" due to bad weather, officials said.

The body of the eighth person could not be found, with authorities fearing he may have fallen into a gorge after an avalanche hit the group, who were attempting to summit one of Nanda Devi’s peaks that has not yet been conquered.

