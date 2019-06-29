Lashley hangs onto PGA Tour lead as Champ charges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Nate Lashley maintained his one-shot lead at the US PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic Friday, firing a five-under par 67 for a 14-under par total of 130 to keep red-hot Cameron Champ at bay.
Champ, seeking the second victory of his inaugural US PGA Tour season, surged up the leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club with an eight-under 28 on the front nine before finishing with a seven-under 65.
He was in the clubhouse on 13-under 131 as Lashley, an alternate who was the last player to make it into the field, finished his follow-up to a first-round 63.
