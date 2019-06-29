close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
June 30, 2019

Olympic qualifying round to be tough for Green-Shirts

Sports

KARACHI: The Olympic qualifying rounds would be a tough task for the Green-shirts because they have been away from international competitions for many months, former hockey players told ‘The News’.

FIH has allowed Pakistan to participate in the Olympic qualifying rounds, scheduled to be held in October and November.

Several senior players had been omitted from the national team in the training camp which was held in January for FIH Pro League, and the new players are not much experienced, the former players said.

It is yet to be known which other teams would participate in the qualifying rounds. Things would become clear after the end of FIH Pro League. “But one thing is clear. There will be strong teams in the qualifying rounds. Five or six teams would qualify for the Tokyo Olympics,” a former player said.

Sources said that Spain, France, India and some other strong hockey teams were expected to participate in the qualifying rounds.

The World Hockey League determines which teams qualify for the Olympics. The continental champions and the host nation are already in.

