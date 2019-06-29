ICC hopes Headingley-like plane incident won’t happen again

LEEDS, England: The World Cup organisers faced a major headache during the group match between Pakistan and Afghanistan here at Headingley when a small plane started to hover around the venue carrying a controversial political message.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strict policies against displaying political or religious messages at any international cricket matches more so at the World Cup.

But they were unable to stop the plane from flying above Headingley with the controversial political message. The message is part of a controversial campaign aimed against Pakistani authorities.

The game’s governing body took note of the plane that hovered over Headingley carrying the controversial message stressing that such incidents won’t happen again.

“We work with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of incident occurring and were assured that given Headingley is under the flight path for the Leeds Bradford Airport it would not be an issue,” the ICC said.

“We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it does not happen again,” the ICC said.