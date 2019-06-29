And good times will follow

This refers to the article ‘Some respite to the people’ (June 29) by Samia Shah. The writer has asserted that arresting a few politicians would not solve the problems people are facing. However, the purpose of all kind of punishment is to create deterrence and ensure accountability. Indirectly it brings respite to the people only in the long run. The writer has also stated that Imran Khan has not been able to fulfill his promises.

In my view, IK desired to bring about a positive change but he took a simplistic view of the circumstances and underestimated the severity of the challenges the country was facing. He assumed that everything would be all right if corruption were eliminated. In my view, even the best leader can’t perform miracles for the reason that some of the major problems faced by the nation are systemic, deep-rooted and ingrained, such as feudalism, nepotism, and intolerance. Selfishness, negative attitudes and lack of empathy cannot be uprooted by any leader unless we reform ourselves first and elect the leaders on merit. Good times will follow.

Dr Najeeb A Khan, Boston, USA