Solar cooking

I suggest that our brave men and women stationed at far-away posts on the borders be provided solar cooker boxes. This is a device that uses solar heat to warm up food, bake bread, cook meals or disinfect water. It consists of a closed wooden or cardboard box with a clear glass cover on top. The inside walls of the box are covered with reflecting aluminum foil, which helps reflect the sunlight on to a center dish, colored black to help absorb heat, raising its temperature above 300 degrees C in a few hours.

The food is placed in the box and the box is placed in the sun, which heats the content of the box over time. A complete meal can be cooked easily; the only difference is that with a solar cooker cooking a meal takes much longer. Luckily solar cooking is easy and does not require constant care. A solar cooker can be also used to disinfect water by heating it for two hours. The Ministry of Science and Technology can help with the best solar cooker design as lots of research has been conducted on solar cookers in Pakistanis universities; a design competition can also be run to find the most suitable design.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer, Peshawar