What service?

In the past, our civil service was known for its loyalty, accountability, courtesy and respect, discipline and integrity, honesty and impartiality and, confidentiality. But unfortunately nowadays, our civil service is known for the erosion of public service ethics, the ascendancy of corruption and proclivities for kleptocracy by public officials.

The increasing non-professionalism in the civil service has opened it to ridicule through destructive political patronage which preferred mediocrity to meritocracy. In the past, civil servants used to be well educated, knowledgeable, and competent and always ready to deliver service to the people as servants, but now they behave and act like greedy masters. Unlike the past, civil servants nowadays are no longer considered neutral in political decision-making. Undue political interference has crippled the civil service. There is a dire need for professionalism in the civil service for the sustainability of the nation’s public service.

Hashim Abro, Islamabad