Stray bullet injures minor girl

A minor girl was injured reportedly by a stray bullet in the Shah Latif area on Saturday.
Police officials said the incident took place on Street No 9 in Qazzafi Town within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station.
The girl was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where she was identified as seven-year-old Ume Habiba, daughter of Fayyaz.
The police said the family of the girl, in their recorded statement, said that she was injured after a stray bullet hit her.
