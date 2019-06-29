close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Stray bullet injures minor girl

Karachi

A minor girl was injured reportedly by a stray bullet in the Shah Latif area on Saturday.

Police officials said the incident took place on Street No 9 in Qazzafi Town within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station.

The girl was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where she was identified as seven-year-old Ume Habiba, daughter of Fayyaz.

The police said the family of the girl, in their recorded statement, said that she was injured after a stray bullet hit her.

